'B-2 bomber, USS Abraham Lincoln & more': Trump launched 900 strikes in 12 hours that ended Khamenei's rule in Iran

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 18:57 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 18:57 IST

In one of the largest and most concentrated military operations in the history of modern warfare, the United States and Israel executed a devastating joint campaign that has effectively decapitated the Islamic Republic of Iran.

 

1. The Armada and the Arsenal
The sheer volume of firepower unleashed upon Iran was historic. Over a span of just 12 hours, the US military carried out nearly 900 individual strikes, hitting at least 500 Iranian targets. To execute this, the Pentagon deployed a massive naval and aerial armada, utilizing two aircraft carriers, three destroyers, and a fleet of B-2 stealth bombers to penetrate Iranian airspace, said a report by Fox News

2. The Daytime 'Target of Opportunity'
(Photograph: AFP)

The US and Israel originally had a different timeline, but the entire joint operation was dramatically accelerated based on actionable, real-time human intelligence. Discovering a major meeting of top leaders taking place at Khamenei’s compound, military commanders made the highly unusual and bold decision to launch a massive strike in broad daylight. Executed on a Saturday morning during Ramadan and Shabbat, the daytime assault achieved total surprise, catching the senior leadership completely off guard.

3. Decapitating the Regime's 'A-Team'
(Photograph: Picryl)

The compound strike was an overwhelming success for Western intelligence. The Israeli strike on Khamenei's compound alone killed the Supreme Leader and 10 to 15 senior leaders of the Iranian government and military who were gathered for the meeting. However, some members of the regime's "A-Team" survived the bombardments, including Iran's President and Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

4. Israel Obliterates the 'Massacre' Command Center
(Photograph: AFP)

Following the decapitation strike, Israel escalated its air campaign, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and specific IRGC strongholds. In a highly symbolic and strategic move, Israeli forces blew up an IRGC headquarters and barracks in Tehran. Israeli intelligence confirmed this specific building was the command center used by the regime to order and carry out the massacre of thousands of Iranian protesters last month.

5. Iran's Desperate 'Ring of Fire' Retaliation
(Photograph: X/CENTCOM)

The surviving Iranian leadership responded by firing a massive, chaotic barrage of ballistic missiles at multiple US allies and bases across the Middle East:

UAE: Iran fired more than 300 missiles at the United Arab Emirates, specifically targeting areas like the US military base at Al Dhafra.

Israel: The IDF reported that approximately 100 ballistic missiles were fired at Israeli territory.

Qatar & Bahrain: The US bases in Qatar received about 65 Iranian missiles, while Bahrain was hit by approximately 35.

Oman & Saudi Arabia: Missiles were also fired at Oman, which had recently attempted to negotiate a peace deal and explosions were heard in eastern Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

6. Trump's Ultimate Warning
(Photograph: AF.mil)

As Ali Larijani threatened that Iran would strike back with a force the US had "never experienced before," US President Donald Trump issued a blunt ultimatum. Posting to Truth Social, Trump warned the Iranian regime to stand down, stating that if they hit hard, the US will "hit them with a force that has never been seen before".

7. The Looming Threat of Asymmetric Terror
(Photograph: AFP)

While the IRGC’s conventional military capabilities are being dismantled, experts warn the war is far from over. Iran still commands the “Basij” a vicious internal state police force consisting of tens of thousands of loyalists and true believers. Unable to fight the US in the sky, these surviving forces, along with global sleeper cells and proxy militias in Iraq, are expected to pivot to asymmetric warfare, launching targeted assassinations and terror attacks worldwide when the West lets its guard down.

