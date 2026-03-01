/'B-2 bomber, USS Abraham Lincoln & more': Trump launched 900 strikes in 12 hours that ended Khamenei's rule in Iran

The surviving Iranian leadership responded by firing a massive, chaotic barrage of ballistic missiles at multiple US allies and bases across the Middle East:

UAE: Iran fired more than 300 missiles at the United Arab Emirates, specifically targeting areas like the US military base at Al Dhafra.

Israel: The IDF reported that approximately 100 ballistic missiles were fired at Israeli territory.

Qatar & Bahrain: The US bases in Qatar received about 65 Iranian missiles, while Bahrain was hit by approximately 35.

Oman & Saudi Arabia: Missiles were also fired at Oman, which had recently attempted to negotiate a peace deal and explosions were heard in eastern Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.