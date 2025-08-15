/Iran fired missile with cluster munitions at civilian area in Israel, alleges IDF

The international spokesperson of IDF Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on Saturday that Iran intentionally fired missiles containing cluster sub-munitions at a densely populated civilian area in Israel to cause extensive damage to lives. Cluster weapons are designed to disperse over a large area and maximize the chances of a harmful strike.

“Iran goes to great lengths in trying to maximize harm to Israeli civilians. Directing attacks at civilians is a war crime. We will continue to operate to protect Israel in accordance with international law,” Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani added in a post on X.

Cluster munitions, which scatter small explosive devices over a wide area, are widely banned under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, though neither Iran nor Israel is party to the treaty.

International humanitarian law forbids indiscriminate attacks

International humanitarian law forbids indiscriminate attacks, particularly those involving weapons that cannot be precisely directed at a specific military target. Launching such attacks into areas where civilians are present constitutes a war crime.

Besides, the high dud rate of many submunitions leaves behind long-term threats. Some ordnance may remain explosive for years, posing risks to residents returning to affected areas.

Iranian forces fired cluster munitions during 12-day war also

Iranian forces were earlier accused of violating international humanitarian law by firing cluster munitions into Israeli cities during the 12-day war in June 2025.

Amnesty International later confirmed the use of cluster munition by Iran after analysis of impact footage and blast remnants.

By using such weapons in or near populated residential areas, Iranian forces endangered civilian lives and demonstrated clear disregard for international humanitarian law, said an Amnesty official.

Amnesty International analysed photos and videos showing cluster munitions that, according to media reports, struck inside the Gush Dan metropolitan area around Tel Aviv on 19 June, 2025.

The cities of Beersheba, southern Israel (20 June), and Rishon LeZion, to the south of Tel Aviv (22 June), were also struck with ordnance that left multiple impact craters consistent with the submunitions seen in Gush Dan.

Civilians, children at most risk of harm from unexploded submunitions

Civilians, particularly children, are most at risk of injury or death from unexploded submunitions.

The deliberate use of such inherently indiscriminate weapons by Iranian forces is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Customary international humanitarian law prohibits the use of inherently indiscriminate weapons, and launching indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime.

Meanwhile, resentment grew against Iran over its attacks on Arab countries having US military bases.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned Mohammad Toutounchi, Iran’s ambassador in Kuwait, on Saturday after Tehran launched strikes against the Persian Gulf country, according to a ministry statement.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey “strongly” opposed US and Israeli attacks against neighbouring Iran, while also calling Iran’s attacks on Persian Gulf countries “unacceptable.”

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.