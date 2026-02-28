/Burj Khalifa evacuated, The Palm hit and Dubai airport ops shut as UAE intercepts Iranian missiles

Iran’s massive counter-attack targeting US military bases in the Middle East countries included strikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Staurday, creating panic among the residents. The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai, was also evacuated as a precautionary measure after explosions.

The Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai was also hit, and several videos on social media showed fire and smoke in the building. The hotel on Dubai’s iconic man-made island, Palm Jumeirah, was reportedly struck by missile debris.

Dubai airport cancels 700 inbound and outbound flights

Dubai airport suspended all flight operations until further notice after several explosions were heard near the airport. Dubai International Airport alone reported cancellation of more than 700 inbound and outbound flights.

The airport’s operator said flights were halted indefinitely at Dubai International and Dubai World Central—Al Maktoum International Airport on the Gulf city’s outskirts.

The airlines urged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

The situation was grim in Dubai, with the government asking people to stay inside and remain vigilant.

UAE air defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles

The UAE Ministry of Defence issued a statement saying that its air defence systems dealt with the missiles. “All necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability,” it said.

The UAE said it reserved the right to respond to the Iranian attacks, slamming them as a “dangerous escalation”. Several missiles were intercepted, it said.

“The United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles,” the defence ministry said, adding that its air defences successfully intercepted a number of missiles.

One civilian died in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, after being struck by falling debris, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The explosions came in the wake of Iran's purported attacks on the US military bases in the Gulf in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, Iranian strikes killed at least one person, drawing sharp reaction from the UAE. The civilian died after being struck by falling debris, said the Ministry of Defence. The gulf nation has warned Iran and said it would take all necessary steps to maintain its security.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump urging the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny.”