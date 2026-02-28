/‘Avoid Escalation’: India’s first reaction to US–Israeli strikes on Iran

India on Saturday (Feb 28) urged “all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians” after the military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran spread across West Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs said, “Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.”

New Delhi also expressed deep concern over the “recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region”, adding that “our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance,” the statement read.

The MEA did not provide an update on any evacuation plans as airspace over parts of West Asia remained disrupted due to intense military activity, triggering flight cancellations and suspension of air operations in several countries.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Minister K. Ram Mohan “has undertaken a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures with all concerned stakeholders”.

“Airports across the country, particularly major international gateways, have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements,” a ministry press release said on Saturday.

Leading Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo announced the suspension of their air operations earlier in the day, citing security reasons.

These statements follow a joint operation by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic after the failure of recent nuclear talks in Oman and Switzerland. The military strikes, named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, hit over 30 sites across Iran, including government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities.

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israel and American bases across West Asia. Tehran launched missiles toward the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.