In an interview with NBC News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (February 28) said Iran considers the recent attack against it “unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate,” arguing it violated international law and should be condemned. Araghchi said Iran’s military response, including strikes on military bases in the region, was an act of self-defense. “What we are doing is an act of self-defense, which is absolutely legal and legitimate,” he said, adding that Iran is capable of defending itself without outside assistance. Iran’s foreign minister also said that the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is still alive “as far as I know.”

He acknowledged that Iran may have lost “one or two commanders” in the attack but downplayed the impact, saying most senior officials remain safe and operational. He also confirmed there is currently no communication between Tehran and Washington, noting that if the United States wants to talk, “they know how to reach out.” While expressing interest in de-escalation, Araghchi said attacks must stop first before negotiations can resume. He added that Iran will not give up what it describes as its rights under international agreements, including uranium enrichment, but said he still sees a possibility of reaching a deal that guarantees Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful.

Responding to comments by Donald Trump about regime change, Araghchi dismissed the idea as “mission impossible.” He also said Iran does not have the capability to strike the US homeland.