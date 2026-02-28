/Russia slams US-Israel strikes on Iran, offers peaceful mediation: More details inside

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Saturday criticised the US attack on Iran, offering help wherever required. In her statement, Zakharova stated that Russia urged the parties to immediately return to a path of diplomacy for peaceful solutions based on international law.

"The serial nature of the destabilising attacks carried out by the US Administration over the past few months against the international legal pillars of the world order, including non-interference in internal affairs, renunciation of the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of international disputes, is particularly alarming. We demand an immediate return to the path of a political and diplomatic settlement. Russia, as before, is ready to facilitate the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests," she said, news agency ANI reported.

US & Israel have nothing to do with non-proliferation

She stated that bombing nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards is unacceptable, adding that the US and Israel have nothing to do with non-proliferation. They're encouraging countries, particularly in the region, to obtain increasingly sophisticated ways to counter emerging threats.

"The grave consequences of these ill-considered steps for the global non-proliferation regime, the cornerstone of which is the NPT, are openly ignored. At the same time, the American-Israeli tandem is hiding behind a sham concern about preventing the Iranians from acquiring nuclear weapons. Bombing nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards is unacceptable. In reality, Washington and Tel Aviv's motives have nothing to do with non-proliferation. They cannot help but understand that by plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation, they are in fact encouraging countries around the world, particularly in the region, to acquire increasingly sophisticated means to counter emerging threats," she further said.

Zakharova demanded that the international organisations, including the United Nations and the IAEA, come forward in order to assess these irresponsible actions that could undermine stability in the Middle East.

"The international community, including the leadership of the UN and the IAEA, must immediately and objectively assess these irresponsible actions aimed at undermining peace, stability, and security in the Middle East. Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic, and possibly radiological catastrophe. The aggressors' intentions are clear and have been declared quite openly: to destroy the constitutional order and the leadership of an undesirable state that has refused to submit to the dictates of force and hegemony. Responsibility for the negative consequences of this man-made crisis, including an unpredictable chain reaction and spiralling violence, lies entirely with them," she said.