/Khamenei killed? Israeli channel makes claim without official confirmation. Here is a fact check

Israeli television reported on Saturday (February 28) that there are ‘growing signs’ that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, may have been killed in an Israeli strike earlier in the day, citing unnamed Israeli sources. However, there is no official confirmation of the claim from Israeli or Iranian authorities. According to Channel 12, Israeli assessments suggest Khamenei was at minimum seriously wounded in the strike. The network said the evaluation was not based on satellite imagery of the reported target site, but rather on unspecified intelligence from unnamed sources.

Minutes before reporting that Khamenei was “likely killed,” Channel 12 had said that Israeli officials believed he was “hurt at the very least.” The outlet also reported that the strikes caused “very significant harm” to the leadership of the Iranian regime and its senior military commanders. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported separately that “there is no contact” with Khamenei. There has been no confirmation from Iranian officials regarding Khamenei’s condition. Iranian state media had earlier indicated that he was expected to deliver an address, though the Israeli television report suggested that any such address could have been recorded in advance.

The reports come amid a sharp escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran, following a series of Israeli strikes said to target senior Iranian leadership and military infrastructure. As of the time of writing, there is no independent verification that Khamenei has been killed. The situation remains fluid, and official statements from Tehran have not corroborated the Israeli media reports.