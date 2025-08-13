/Khamenei DEAD, body has been found, claims senior Israeli official

Senior Israeli officials have claimed that Khamenei is dead and that his body has been found, according to sources cited by the networks. Multiple Israeli media outlets, quoting unnamed officials, echoed the assertion that Iran’s Supreme Leader has died. Two Israeli television networks reported that a photograph of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had been presented to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "A photo of the body was shown to Netanyahu and Trump," reported Channel 12. "Senior Israeli officials were informed of Khamenei's elimination. His body was recovered from the rubble of his compound," reported public broadcaster Kan. There has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding Khamenei’s death.

Witnesses in Tehran said loud cheers were heard in several neighborhoods, with residents stepping onto balconies to clap and play celebratory music following reports of Khamenei’s death. According to multiple witnesses and audio recordings, the celebrations began shortly after 11 pm (1930 GMT). After Channel 12 reported that Khamenei had been among the senior Iranian officials targeted in US and Israeli strikes, his top aide, Ali Larijani, issued a statement on his X account, pledging retaliation.

An Israeli official said Khamenei had been killed in Israel’s initial strikes earlier in the day, and that Netanyahu had been shown a photograph of his body recovered from the compound. “We will make the Zionist criminals and the shameless Americans regret their actions. The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will deliver an unforgettable lesson to the hellish international oppressors,” Larijani posted on X. Khamenei had reportedly established detailed contingency plans for succession and emergency command structures if he or other senior leaders were killed in possible US or Israeli attacks, appointing longtime loyalist Larijani to oversee crisis management.

Watch the video of joy in Tehran