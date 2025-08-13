/US-Israel attack Iran: 'There are signs that Khamenei is dead', claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (February 28) said there are “many signs” that Ali Khamenei is no longer alive, following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran. “This morning, in a powerful surprise strike, the compound of the tyrant Ali Khamenei was destroyed in the heart of Tehran... and there are many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. According to Channel 12, the joint US-Israeli operation carried out on Saturday involved dropping 30 bombs on the compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Channel 12’s reporter reported that Khamenei had been underground at the time, though likely not inside his personal bunker. “Thirty bombs were dropped on the complex. Ali Khamenei was underground, but probably not in his own bunker,” the reporter said, without citing a source.

Netanyahu also said that Israeli forces had destroyed Khamenei’s compound and killed members of the Revolutionary Guard. He urged Iranian citizens “to flood the streets and finish the job”, calling on them to rise against the country’s leadership. Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel intends to create the conditions that would allow the Iranian people to “free itself from the chains of dictatorship.”

He said that the campaign against Iran “will continue as long as is necessary,” emphasizing that “stamina is necessary.” Netanyahu also expressed appreciation for Donald Trump, thanking him for his “historic leadership.” “He is a leader who keeps his word,” says Netanyahu. The prime minister added that the operation would “lead to peace, true peace.” According to Netanyahu, Israel went to war to “fundamentally change” a situation in which Iran was advancing toward acquiring a nuclear weapon, a development he said would have allowed Tehran to significantly escalate its threats against neighbouring countries.