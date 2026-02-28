/US-Israel attack Iran | 'Low cost one-way drones for first time in Iran attack', says US military

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday (February 28) that it has used single-use attack drones in combat against Iran for the first time, marking a significant shift as the US military adopts technology that has gained prominence during the Ukraine-Russia war.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said, “Task Force Scorpion Strike employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat.”

CENTCOM confirmed that Iranian missile and drone strikes caused some damage to US military sites across the Middle East, though no American service members were injured.

According to the command, “US and partner forces started striking targets at 1:15 am ET to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat,” describing it as the first official statement on the coordinated strikes with Israel. The operation targeted “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.”

“The first hours of the operation included precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea. Additionally, CENTCOM’s Task Force Scorpion Strike employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat,” the statement continues. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said US President Donald Trump “ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call.” After the initial US and Israeli airstrikes, CENTCOM said it “successfully defended against hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.”

“There have been no reports of US casualties or combat-related injuries. Damage to US installations was minimal and has not impacted operations,” it adds.