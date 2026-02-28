/About 200 jets dropped hundreds of munitions on 500 military targets in Iran: IDF

About 200 Israeli fighter jets carried out the largest strike mission in the history of Israel’s Air Force, hitting missile and air defence systems in western and central Iran, Israel’s military spokesperson said on Saturday.

In the strike operation, directed by military intelligence and the air force, 200 jets dropped hundreds of munitions on nearly 500 Iranian military targets, including air defence batteries and missile launchers near-simultaneously, in the morning hours as part of the strike sortie.

The strikes on Iran’s air defence systems “enabled the expansion of air superiority over Iranian skies and caused a severe blow to the regime’s central offensive capability, the launch sites in western Iran.”

One of the sites struck in the Tabriz area was used by a surface-to-surface missile unit that planned to fire dozens of missiles toward Israel.

“This is the largest strike sortie in the history of the Israeli Air Force, executed after close planning with high-quality intelligence, synchronizing hundreds of aircraft simultaneously,” the military said in a statement.

IDF shares footage of jets taking off for airstrikes on Iran

Israel’s military published footage showing Israeli Air Force fighter jets taking off on Saturday morning for extensive strikes in Iran.

“This was the most significant sortie so far, which allows me to tell you at this moment, we have started off on the right foot,” IAF chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said to officers in a recording published by the military.

IDF issues urgent evacuation order for Iranians near Isfahan industrial area

The IDF also issued an “urgent warning” to Iranians located in an industrial zone in the Isfahan area, ahead of an Israeli airstrike.

“In the coming minutes, the Israeli army will attack military infrastructure in this area,” said the IDF’s Persian-language spokesman, Lt. Col. Kamal Penhasi, in a statement.

“Citizens, immediately move away from this area,” he urged.