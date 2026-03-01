/Iran says interim leadership council started work after Khamenei’s death; who are the members?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Mar 01) said an interim leadership council established after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has begun its work. Khamenei was killed in a joint decapitation strike, a precision strike on a high-security compound in Tehran on Saturday.

"The interim leadership council started its work... we will continue with all our strength along the path set by Imam Khomeini," the founder of the Islamic Republic, Pezeshkian said in a recorded video statement broadcast on state TV. He added that the Islamic Republic's military "will forcefully crush the enemy's bases."

The United States and Israel launched a coordinated decapitation military campaign specifically targeting the top leadership of the Islamic Republic. The strikes, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the US and Operation Roaring Lion (or Shield of Judah) by Israel, also hit key sites in Iran, including government buildings, military headquarters in Tehran, and suspected nuclear facilities.

Composition of the Interim Council

As mandated by Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, this three-member body consists of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and a senior jurist from the Guardian Council, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

This provisional council will hold executive and spiritual authority until the 88-member Assembly of Experts can convene to elect a permanent successor to the office of the Supreme Leader.

Pezeshkian vows revenge

In a recorded address, the Iranian President described the killing of Khamenei as a "historic crime" and asserted that it is the "duty and legitimate right" of the Islamic Republic to "seek justice and revenge against the perpetrators and those who ordered" the strikes, and that "it will employ all its capabilities to fulfill this great responsibility and obligation."

He further stated, "This event marks one of the gravest crises in the contemporary Islamic world. He was considered the highest political authority in the Islamic Republic of Iran and a preeminent religious reference for Shiites globally."