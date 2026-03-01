/Israel's strikes in Tehran will escalate: Netanyahu issues statement after Khamenei's killing

On Sunday (March 1), as Israel strikes Iran in a joint military operation with US, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to intensify air strikes on Tehran in the coming days. This statement comes hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the death of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said, "I have issued instructions for the continuation of the campaign... Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with intense power, and this will only escalate in the days ahead."

Netanyahu issued the statement after concluding a meeting with the Minister of Defense, the chief of the general staff, and the head of the Mossad. He said, “We are engaged in a campaign in which the IDF (military) is deploying its full strength as never before, to ensure our existence and our future."

