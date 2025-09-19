/UNSC rejects resolution to extend relief, ‘snapback’ sanctions reimposed on Iran

The United Nations Security Council on Friday voted not to permanently lift economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, which means sweeping economic sanctions will be imposed on Tehran over its nuclear programme. The move triggers the so-called snapback mechanism, meaning that all UN sanctions in place before the 2015 nuclear accord will be reimposed on Tehran by September 28 if no major deal is reached by then. The resolution to block the sanctions fell in the Security Council by a vote of four to nine, delivering a major economic blow that Tehran claims is “politically biased”.

Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria voted to stop the sanctions from being reintroduced, while nine Security Council members voted against sanctions relief. Two countries abstained.

The vote follows a 30-day process launched in late August by Britain, France, and Germany—known as the E3—to reinstate the sanctions unless Tehran meets their demands.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Britain, France, and Germany accused Tehran of JCPOA violations

The measures include a conventional arms embargo, restrictions on ballistic missile development, asset freezes, travel bans, and a prohibition on the transfer of nuclear-related technology. The resolution was introduced by South Korea, which is chairing the Security Council this month.

The sanctions will further complicate the situation for Iran as it grapples with economic strain and political unrest. In a letter to the Security Council last month, Britain, France, and Germany accused Tehran of multiple violations of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including amassing a uranium stockpile more than 40 times the agreement's limit.

‘Politically biased and politically motivated,’ says Iran

Iranian officials accuse the European trio of abusing the dispute mechanism contained in the 2015 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which allows for the application of sanctions under a “snapback mechanism”.

“What Europeans are doing is politically biased and politically motivated … They are wrong on different levels by trying to misuse the mechanism embedded in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Europeans offered to delay the snapback for up to six months if Iran restored access for UN nuclear inspectors and engaged in talks with the US.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that Tehran had presented a “reasonable and actionable plan” and insisted Iran remains committed to the NPT.

But the E3 accuse Tehran of breaching the nuclear commitments, including by building up a uranium stock to more than 40 times the level permitted under the JCPOA. The UN’s nuclear watchdog board also said in June that Iran was not respecting international nuclear safeguards.

WATCH: Trump-Xi talks on big Ts: Tariffs, TikTok & Taiwan