/President Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping hold phone call

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump had a phone call amid ongoing China-US trade deal negotiations and a possible deal on the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, reported Chinese state media. China’s Xinhua state news agency said that US President Trump and Chinese President Xi have now spoken by phone. TikTok faces a ban in the US unless its parent company ByteDance sells its American assets.

US media also confirmed the call, as NBC News reported that President Trump is holding a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday morning to try to finalize a deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States and discuss the trade war between the two countries. The call could set the stage for an in-person meeting between the two leaders, the report said.

The call between Trump and Xi began at 8 am, a White House official said.

The last known call between the two leaders took place in early June and also focused on trade relations. It was the first call since Trump returned to the White House in January. Trump later claimed that the more than hour-long discussion resulted in a “very positive conclusion” for both the countries.

Days later, top US and Chinese officials followed up with a meeting in London, where they agreed on a “framework” to de-escalate trade tensions, including lower tariff rates between the two states and resumption of the flow of rare earth minerals from China to US firms.