/Palestinian President Abbas to address UN assembly via video after US denies visa

Published: Sep 19, 2025, 20:11 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 20:44 IST
Mahmud Abbas (File) Photograph: (AFP)

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has been allowed to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video meeting after the US denied him a visa. The decision came on Friday (September 19).

 

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has been allowed to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video meeting after the US denied him a visa. The decision came on Friday (September 19).

"The State of Palestine may submit a pre-recorded statement of its President, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall," the UNSC said.

The decision was made under a resolution, adopted in a 145 to 5 vote with six countries abstaining, expresses concern and regret over the US decision to ban 80 top PA officials, and suggests that the US may have violated the UN Headquarters Agreement.

The resolution said that Abbas will be allowed to send a pre-recorded video statement to that conference, along with any sessions of the UN General Assembly’s subsequent high-level week during which leaders of countries around the world traditionally address the body.

What was India's stance?

India voted in favour of Abbas to deliver a virtual address next week after the Trump administration cancelled his visa. The measure passed with 145 nations supporting it, while 5 countries (Israel, the United States, Palau, Paraguay, and Nauru) opposed it, and 6 abstained from voting.

