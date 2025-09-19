/‘Asim Munir trying to make us break down’: Imran Khan alleges ‘mental torture’ on self, wife by Pak army chief

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has accused Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir of inflicting “mental torture” on him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Adiala Jail to “break them down” and force them into submission. Khan, 72, has been in jail for over two years in connection with multiple legal cases. He is currently imprisoned in the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sent to the same prison after the couple was convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust cases earlier this year.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Khan said, “The mental torture being inflicted on me and (my wife) Bushra Begum in prison is being carried out by Asim Munir, and the sole purpose is to make us break down and submit.”

Khan compared the alleged mistreatment to the cruelty of historical tyrants, saying, “As long as we are alive, we will not bow down before the cruelty of Yazid or the tyranny of the Pharaoh.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The former PM also accused Asim Munir of creating a climate of fear and lawlessness. “Gen Munir is using the army to create an atmosphere of lawlessness and fascism in our country. Asim Munir has left no stone unturned for the extension of his illegitimate rule for 10 years,” Khan claimed.

WATCH: BREAKING: UNSC Votes to Reinstate Sanctions on Iran’s Nuclear Program

Khan further alleged that Munir’s actions had worsened Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan. He said the army chief had issued threats, expelled Afghan refugees, and even launched drone strikes to provoke conflict.

Khan blamed the worsening economy on what he called “state oppression.” He said Pakistan was seeing record-low investment and rising debt. “In three years the national debt has doubled. Every Pakistani is now trapped in a quagmire of debt. Until a government of the people is established, it will not be possible to solve the country’s economic challenges,” he added.

He also urged his party workers to mobilise for a rally in Peshawar on September 27, calling it crucial for the country’s future.