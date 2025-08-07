United Airlines has started its operations again after hundreds of passengers were stranded due to delays and disruptions in departures on Wednesday (August 7). The carrier said it was a systemwide technological issue that led to the halting of departures. “The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations,” United was quoted by news agency AFP.

The airline further added that it is working with customers to ensure they reach their destinations.

Passengers moving between major hubs were grounded for over an hour. It took the engineers as much time to fix the issues and get the operations in order.

In a statement, the airline said, “We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening. The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations.”

United Airlines later informed that the disruptions in operations were caused by a technical issue in its Unimatic system. It houses all the data; details of every flight are fed into the system, it also includes weight, balance and also tracked flight timings.

Due to the issue, the airline was prompted to take ground stops at several major hub airports which included Newark, Denver, Houston and Chicago, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) website.



