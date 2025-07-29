/United Airlines bound for Munich declares ‘MAYDAY' over engine failure, remains in air for 2 hours

In a shocking turn of events, a United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating under the callsign UA108 bound for Munich from Washington Dulles Airport was forced to declare a “Mayday” due to a critical engine failure soon after takeoff. The emergency alert was issued at an altitude of around 5,000 feet on July 25. Soon after the discovery of a technical scare, the pilots quickly informed air traffic control and launched emergency procedures to return the flight safely.

FlightAware data confirmed that the aircraft remained in the air for 2 hours and 38 minutes following the distress signal. Amid this, the airline pilots sent a request to the air traffic controllers (ATC) for fuel dumping while maintaining an altitude of 6,000 feet. It was done to manage the weight of the plane, and it entered a holding pattern northwest of Washington, according to a report by aviationa2z.

In the meantime, the air traffic controllers guided, ensuring safe separation from other air traffic amid the aircraft safely discharging fuel. Soon after the dump, pilots requested to land using an Instrument Landing System (ILS) approach on Runway 19 Centre.

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner remain grounded

After landing, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was unable to move on its own due to the failure of the left engine and had to be towed off the runway. As of Monday, it remained grounded at Washington Dulles Airport.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the technical malfunction is likely to be further investigated by the airline and relevant aviation officials.