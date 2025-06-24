Airlines cancel flights and reroute over escalating West Asia missile tensions

The escalating military confrontation between Iran and the United States has sent shockwaves through global aviation, grounding key flights across the West Asia and forcing airlines to absorb mounting costs from longer detours, suspended routes, and disrupted schedules. After Iran fired missiles at the US Al Udeid airbase in Qatar on Monday, airlines across Europe, Asia, and the West Asia moved swiftly to cancel or reroute dozens of flights, triggering a ripple effect across global travel.

As per Reuters, the missile attack, claimed by Iran as retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear facilities—temporarily closed Qatar’s airspace and disrupted operations at Doha’s Hamad International Airport, a critical global hub. The UAE also paused flights at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international terminal.

Over 30 airlines affected as Gulf airspace shuts down

According to aviation data firms Cirium and Flightradar24, more than 20 commercial aircraft bound for Doha were diverted mid-air. Another four heading to Dubai turned back. Meanwhile, Bahrain temporarily closed its airspace, adding to the bottleneck.

Major carriers including British Airways, Japan Airlines, Finnair, Iberia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Air India either suspended or rerouted flights.

Air India confirmed on Monday it had halted operations to the West Asia, as well as flights to Europe and the US East Coast, until further notice. Some flights were returned to their origin airports, others diverted, and many were re-routed over alternate corridors.

The rising cost of disruption: More fuel, crew and delays

For airlines, the cost impact is already visible.

Aviation analyst John Strickland, as quoted by BBC, said detours add significant fuel expenses, reduce aircraft availability, and disrupt crew schedules. “Each longer routing increases operational costs sharply. Airlines must account for fuel burn, flight timing limitations, and legal crew rest requirements.”

In financial terms, airlines could face cost increases of 10–15 per cent per affected flight, industry insiders told CNBC. Rerouting flights north via Turkey or south over Saudi Arabia adds up to 90 minutes of flying time, reducing daily aircraft utilisation, a key metric for profitability. And with much of Russia and Ukraine’s airspace already closed due to the ongoing war, airlines now have fewer alternate corridors available.

Airspace map tightening: A global chokepoint

The West Asia serves as a crucial artery for long-haul traffic connecting Europe, Asia, and Australia. According to Reuters, airports in Dubai and Doha handle nearly 400,000 passengers per day, with Abu Dhabi seeing another 80,000.

Since the Israel–Iran conflict began, commercial aircraft have increasingly avoided airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. Aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions reported that around 1,400 daily flights now need rerouting, primarily over Turkey or the Red Sea corridor, increasing traffic congestion and fuel demand.

Airlines issue fresh advisories

Qatar Airways resumed operations Tuesday after the reopening of the country’s airspace. “We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support passengers,” the airline said, urging travellers to check flight status before travel.

Emirates Airlines confirmed it rerouted several flights on June 23 but did not cancel operations. It said it is now flying routes “well distanced from conflict areas.”

IndiGo Airlines issued a safety update, saying it is “prudently and progressively resuming” West Asia routes, but is actively monitoring the security situation.

Governments issue security advisories

Governments around the world have now issued advisories in light of the worsening security climate.

The US State Department issued a “worldwide caution” advisory, warning of “disruptions to travel and potential demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad” due to the Israel–Iran conflict.

The UK Foreign Office, as per BBC, urged travellers to “avoid non-essential travel to the Middle East,” particularly to Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, and parts of Israel.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also issued a travel advisory, requesting Indian citizens to “postpone non-essential travel to the Gulf region” and register with Indian embassies abroad if they’re already in affected areas.

What it means for passengers and airlines?

Passengers should prepare for flight delays, longer travel times, rebookings, and possible cancellations, experts said. According to aviation risk firm International SOS, the situation is fluid and subject to change daily.

Stranded passengers at Doha and Dubai reported long waits, limited food access, and high uncertainty about onward travel. As per BBC, several hundred passengers spent Monday night in Hamad Airport lounges, awaiting updates.

What lies ahead?

While some airspace has reopened, the uncertainty remains. “Every mile rerouted is a dollar burned,” aviation analyst John Strickland told BBC. “If this persists, some carriers may suspend Gulf routes altogether.”

Airlines are bracing for longer-term turbulence, logistical, financial, and political. For now, the message to travellers is clear: expect disruption. Monitor airline websites. Follow travel advisories. And don’t assume tomorrow’s flight will operate as planned.

The missile strike may have lasted minutes, but its aftershocks are set to reverberate through global aviation for weeks. For the Gulf, a strategic flight corridor, the skies remain contested. And for passengers, what was once a smooth layover is now a high-stakes waiting game.