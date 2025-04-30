The United Kingdom has launched air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen for the first time since Donald Trump became President, re-entering the White House. In a statement published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Defence, the government said that the UK forces participated in a joint operation with US forces against a Houthi military target in Yemen on April 29, 2025.

"This action was in line with long-standing policy of the UK government, following the Houthis initiating their campaign of attacks in November 2023, threatening freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, striking international ships, and killing innocent merchant mariners," the statement added.

The statement further mentioned that careful intelligence analysis identified a cluster of buildings, used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, located some fifteen miles south of Sanaa.

The strikes were conducted by Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, with air refuelling support from Voyager tankers. They engaged a number of these buildings using Paveway IV precision-guided bombs. The strikes were carried out after very careful planning had been completed to allow the targets to be prosecuted with "minimal risk" to civilians or non-military infrastructure.

"As a further precaution, the strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further. All of our aircraft subsequently returned safely," the statement added.

US hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since mid-March

US forces have struck more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since Washington launched the latest round of its air campaign against the Houthi rebels in mid-March, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The US responded after the Houthis began targeting shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in late 2023.

Since March 15, "USCENTCOM strikes have hit over 1,000 targets, killing Huthi fighters and leaders... and degrading their capabilities," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, referring to the military command responsible for the Middle East.