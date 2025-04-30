North Korea earlier this week conducted the first test-firing of the weapons system of the new "Choe Hyon-class" warship it recently unveiled, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday (Apr 30), further mentioning that leader Kim Jong Un has ordered steps to be taken to accelerate the arming of navy vessels with nuclear weapons.

The Choe Hyon-class is a new class of guided-missile destroyers in the Korean People's Navy (KPN), North Korea's naval force, which is heavily armed with various missile systems, including Vertical Launching System, Main Gun and Torpedo Launchers. The experts believe that the vessel can carry both ship-to-surface and ship-to-air missiles.

As per KCNA, the cruise and anti-air missiles were launched and artillery was fired as part of the test-firing, which was attended by Kim and some other senior officials.

The state media also released still photographs which showed Kim and his daughter on the warship at the time when the missiles soared to the sky during the test fire.

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on April 30, 2025 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (centre R) with his daughter Ju Ae (centre L) attending the test-firing of a weapons system from North Korea's latest destroyer, the Choe Hyon (behind). Photograph: (AFP)

KCNA said Wednesday that the "test-fire of a supersonic cruise missile, strategic cruise missile, anti-aircraft missile and 127 mm ship-based automatic gun took place on April 28."

"On April 29, the test-fire of ship-to-ship tactical guided weapon, various kinds of ship-based automatic guns and smoke and electronic jamming guns took place," KCNA added.

The warship has reportedly been equipped with advanced radar and electronic warfare systems, including a phased array radar and jamming equipment. The propulsion is likely powered by diesel engines, with two bow thrusters for improved manoeuvrability. According to KCNA, the "Choe Hyon-class" ship was named after anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Choe Hyon.

Warship with nuclear capability?

The Choe Hyon-class represents a significant upgrade to North Korea's naval capabilities, allowing it to project power beyond its coastal waters and potentially threaten high-value naval targets. The warship has advanced missile systems and electronic warfare capabilities which make it a formidable force in the region, with Kim wanting to accelerate the arming of navy vessels with nuclear weapons.

"Saying that the time has come to make a responsible option for accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy in order to defend the state and maritime sovereignty from the existing and future threat, he set forth different tasks for realizing it," KCNA reported.