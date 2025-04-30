US President Donald Trump joked on Wednesday (Apr 30) that he would like to succeed Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke. His comments come as the Vatican City is preparing for the next head of the Catholic Church.

Advertisment

"I'd like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice," Donald Trump stated when asked whom he would like to see become the next Catholic pontiff.

Trump was speaking to reporters while leaving for Michigan for an event marking his 100th day in office. While stating he had no particular favourite, the US President mentioned Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, as someone who could be "very good" for the role.

"No, I don't know, I have no preference, guys. I might say we have a Cardinal who happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good. So we'll see what happens," Trump added.

Advertisment

Read More | India, Taliban hold talks in Kabul: Why Afghanistan might bear the brunt of worsening India-Pakistan relations

President Trump: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.” He goes on to suggest that Cardinal Dolan of New York would make a good pontiff.

pic.twitter.com/3byaaOcrmL — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) April 29, 2025

Read More | UK stands with India, rejects BBC's denial on Pahalgam terror attack: 'Let me be clear...'

Advertisment

Netizens on the internet had a good laugh as the video of Trump's statement went viral.

🎤 Journalist: Who would you like to see as the new Pope?



🇺🇸 Trump: I would like to be Pope



Oh dear! pic.twitter.com/kpYmte5ITY — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) April 29, 2025

How will new Pope be elected?