Athos Salomé, often referred to as the ‘living Nostradamus’ for his several accurate predictions like the pandemic and Queen Elizabeth II’s death, has now warned that the power outages in Spain and Portugal were not caused by an isolated technical failure. Instead, the blackout, which happened on Monday (Apr 28), was a ‘silent cyber-warfare operation’, reported Daily Mail.

A day earlier, a power failure hit Spain and Portugal, leaving millions without electricity, disrupting trains, flights, and traffic across major European cities.

The psychic told Daily Mail that yesterday’s blackout was just ‘a rehearsal’ and the world needs to prepare for more.

Athos Salomé, 38, who is from Brazil, said, “We are no longer dealing only with physical weapons. The new battle is being fought over fibre optic cables, satellites and the systems that keep modern life running.”

More blackouts could happen

He claimed that more blackouts could hit North America between June and August. In October, he warned that East Asia, specifically Japan and South Korea, could be hit, while Latin America, focusing on financial centres such as São Paulo in Brazil and Mexico City, could experience power outages before the end of 2025.

He said, “These events will not be simultaneous, but strategically spaced out to test the resilience of societies before larger actions.”

“A successful attack could disconnect central banks, crash stock exchanges and erase account records. Money would cease to exist overnight for billions of people,” he warned, adding that the first manifestation could happen in September this year. According to him, massive failure would hit instant payment systems in Europe and the United States, creating financial panic.

The seer predicted that the most critical areas are London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Tokyo and Tel Aviv. While safe areas would be inland regions of Spain, Portugal, parts of Brazil, New Zealand and parts of Canada.

“Stay away from large urban centres between October 2025 and March 2026. Instability will be growing and unpredictable.”

‘Greatest risk lies in human action’

Apart from the geopolitical tensions, Athos highlighted the coincidence of high solar activity in the same period, called Solar Maximum, which could potentiate the electrical and technological failures already predicted.

“The greatest risk lies not in the Sun, but in human action, which will use these disturbances as cover for planned attacks,” he said.

“Humanity has become a victim of its own technological dependence. Yesterday’s blackout was just a rehearsal. The big test will be how we react when communication, finance and mobility are ripped away from us simultaneously.”

He urged that it would be essential to have alternative sources of power and communication, maintain minimum reserves of food and water, and cultivate local community support networks.

“It’s not the end of the world. But it is the end of a world. Those who understand this difference will survive better.”