UK’s new Army Chief asks soldiers to prepare for potential World War III

UK’s new top Army general General Sir Patrick Sanders has asked every soldier to prepare to fight against the Russian army in a potential World War III.

General Sanders, who took over from General Sir Mark Carleton Smith on Monday, told the British soldiers that they must prepare "to fight in Europe once again" as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

"There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle," Sir Patrick said.

According to The Sun, the warning came in his first speech since he became Chief of the General Staff this month, taking overall control of the British Army.

“We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again.”

"I am the first Chief of the General Staff since 1941 to take command of the Army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a continental power,” General Sanders added.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines our core purpose — to protect the UK by being ready to fight and win wars on land.”

The remarks come at a time when General Saunders will be leading the smallest British Army in the last 300 years, after the government cut the force to 73,000 troops.

The 56-year-old has previously commanded on operations in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He has also promised to accelerate plans to modernise the Army and to deploy overseas more often to respond swiftly to crises.

The remarks of the British Army Chief reflect the overall sentiment of Europe in the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK's neighbours Finland and Sweden have already shed their military neutrality and are already close to clinching membership of the US-led NATO military alliance.

The move is expected to receive a blowback from Russia, which had started the invasion after Ukraine expressed similar interests.

