Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits war-torn city of Mykolaiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the war-torn southern city of Mykolaiv on Saturday to meet the forces resisting the Russian military. This was the first time that Zelensky visited the city and during a small ceremony, he handed out medals to the soldiers who are currently taking shelter in an underground shelter. The President also posed for a number of selfies with the soldiers, according to a video posted on Telegram. The city has been facing Russian attacks since March, but the Ukrainian forces were able to restrict them to the outer edges of the southern city till now.

Also read | Watch | Russian TV shows videos of two US vets captured in Ukraine

"Our brave men. Each one of them is working flat out," he said in the video posted on his official account on Telegram. "We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!"

Zelensky also awarded medals to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their work in the last four months after visiting a hospital housing the local patients in Mykolaiv.

“Because you are heroic people, you saved the lives of everyone — both military and civilian. I want to wish you and your family and friends good health,” Zelensky said at the hospital.

Also read | In pics-Which are EU candidate countries and what's their status now?

The visit came just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin once again justified the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and blamed the western countries for blaming their problems on Russia.

Mykolaiv is an important city for the Ukrainian forces as it is strategically placed between Mariupol and Odesa. There were multiple missile strikes at the city and in March, 37 people were killed when a missile completely destroyed a building, according to a report by Reuters.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.