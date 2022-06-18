Which are European Union candidate countries and what's their status now?

The European Union's executive recommended that Ukraine and Moldova become candidates for membership, a milestone in their potential path from ex-Soviet republics to developed economies in the world's largest trading bloc.

If the European Commission's decision is ratified as expected next week at a summit, it will be a morale boost for Kyiv and further Western snub for Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine in February.

The path to actual membership of the 27-nation bloc for Ukraine and Moldova may take years as it needs reforms to conform with democratic and anti-corruption standards.

Let's take a look at what are the European Union candidate countries and what's their status now: