Video of first Americans captured by Russian forces since Ukraine's invasion broadcasted by Russian TV

A video of the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the beginning of Ukraine's invasion has been broadcasted by Russian state television.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two US military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine, are from Alabama.

The two soldiers are being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine according to RT.

Russian state TV discussed the capture of two Americans, Alexander Drueke & Andy Huynh, by Russian forces in Ukraine. Immediately after the clip of crying family members pleading for their lives, state TV host used mocking expressions meaning there's no chance they will be freed. pic.twitter.com/cOHp1rcwTg — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 17, 2022 ×

During the telecast, Drueke can be heard saying, “Mom, I just want to let you know that I’m alive and I hope to be back home as soon as I can be. So, love Diesel for me. Love you.”

The United States "will do everything we can" to get them back, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

After being caught fighting for Ukraine, two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a separatist court in the unrecognised Russian-speaking Donetsk People's Republic.

While Huynh is a former US marine who left the service in 2018, Drueke served two tours in Iraq, the last as a lead gunner in Baghdad in 2008-09.

After seeing pictures of civilian casualties as Russia retreated from towns outside Kyiv in late March, both felt compelled to support the government

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who calls his attack on Ukraine a ''special military operation'' to demilitarise and denazify its neighbour, has denied attacking civilians and has accused Western citizens of acting as "mercenaries".



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

