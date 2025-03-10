UK’s Tower Bridge has been closed on Monday (Mar 10) after a man climbed up the iconic landmark in London. This comes two days after a pro-Palestinian protester caused chaos after climbing the Elizabeth Tower.

The man safely came down from the bridge and the bridge was reopened, according to the authorities.

“The man has safely come down from the railings on Tower Bridge,” City of London Police posted on X.

The Tower Bridge authorities confirmed, “Tower Bridge has now reopened. Visitors with pre-booked tickets will be accommodated all day.”

Earlier, the police said, “Tower Bridge is closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a person who has scaled the railings. Please avoid the area where possible.”

The pictures and video of the incident captured by onlookers were shared on social media as the crowd gathered around the area.

The man can be seen wearing a hooded top as he balances over the iconic crossing in London.

This dude just chilling on Tower Bridge right now. Traffic and boats all disrupted. pic.twitter.com/MZiptD5FN8 — Dale Matthew Hudson (@LycoApollo) March 10, 2025

Emergency services, including firefighters, arrived at the bridge. London Fire Brigade said, “Firefighters are responding alongside the police service to reports of a person on Tower Bridge.”

“The Brigade was first called about the incident at 1040, and firefighters from Lambeth River, Whitechapel, Edmonton and Soho fire stations are at the scene.”

Man arrested for climbing Elizabeth Tower

On Saturday (Mar 8) a man scaled the Elizabeth Tower containing Big Ben in Westminster. He stayed on the tower for 16 hours and waved a Palestinian flag.

Daniel Day, 29, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was arrested and charged with causing public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He was arrested and taken to St Thomas' Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies)