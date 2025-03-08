UK police closed the area around Big Ben in London on Saturday after a man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up the tower housing the famous clock and bell.

Advertisment

The man had ascended several metres (feet) and was perched barefoot on a ledge of the historic structure, whose official name is Elizabeth Tower, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Advertisment

Crowds looked on from beyond a police cordon, while emergency vehicles were deployed in the area and Westminster Bridge was closed.

Also read: Netanyahu thanks Trump for backing Israel against 'monstrous' Hamas after US prez warns 'hell to pay'

Police said they were first alerted "to a man climbing up the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament" shortly after 0700 GMT.

Advertisment

At around 1000 GMT, an emergency team used a fire truck lift and a megaphone to try to speak with the man.

But he was still there several hours later.

"Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion," London's Metropolitan Police force told AFP.

"They are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.