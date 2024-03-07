Ukrainian military planning counter-offensive actions against Russia, says top commander

A senior Ukrainian military commander, on Wednesday, said that the Ukrainian military is working to stabilise the battlefield situation and intends to form units for counter-offensive actions against Russia later this year.

Stabilisation

"We will stabilise the situation shortly," said Oleksandr Pavliuk, Ukraine's newly appointed ground force commander, in televised remarks.

They will "do everything possible to prepare the troops for more active actions, and to seize the initiative," he said.

As per a Reuters report, Pavliuk explained that the current focus is on withdrawing military units that have lost their potential and rebuilding them to create a force for counter-offensive actions later this year.

Ukraine's setbacks

Just last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that Russia would try to launch a new offensive in the spring or summer. However, he emphasised that Ukraine has its own battlefield plan.

According to Ukrainian military spokesperson Dmytro Lykhoviy, Russian forces were unable to make further advances near Avdiivka. During remarks on the national television on Wednesday, he noted that Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on an area to the south, near the village of Novomykhailivka.

Also read | Alexei Navalny's wife calls for big protest on Russian election day

Maksym Zhorin, a Ukrainian commander in the region, also confirmed that Russian forces are facing challenges in advancing since the capture of Avdiivka and several neighbouring villages. He mentioned that their latest target is the village of Orlivka.

"They are constantly attempting to advance and make progress wherever possible," Zhorin wrote on Telegram. "Despite significant losses, they persist in launching assaults, both day and night."

This comes as the Ukrainian forces faced a setback after nine months of relatively stable front lines when the eastern city of Avdiivka fell to Russian forces earlier in February after enduring months of devastating attacks. Ukraine was compelled to pull back its troops from several neighboring areas due to Russia's continuous offensive and dwindling ammunition supplies. To replenish these supplies, Ukraine urgently requires a vital aid package from the US, which has been delayed by Republicans in Congress.