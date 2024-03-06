Explosion near Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's meeting with Greek Prime Minister: Sources

A missile detonated in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early on Wednesday (March 6), mere hundreds of feet away from the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as per sources.

"It struck just a couple of hundred meters (approximately 300 feet) from us, right in the midst of the meeting," stated a source.

The source emphasised that this incident marked the closest encounter, excluding Zelenskyy's visits to the front lines to meet with troops. However, the source suggested that Zelenskyy was likely not the intended target, speculating that the missiles were likely aimed at their customary objectives.

Fortunately, neither leader sustained injuries, but authorities reported casualties from the attack, with at least five confirmed deaths.

Mitsotakis remarked during a joint press conference, "We witnessed this attack today. It's evident who we are dealing with; they show no concern for where they strike. I'm aware that there were casualties today.

While I don't have all the details yet, I know there are fatalities and injuries."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed Greece's unwavering support for Ukraine, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

"My presence here reflects the respect of the entire free world for your people and underscores Greece's commitment to stand beside you," Mitsotakis conveyed to Zelenskiy during his inaugural visit to the country since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

As a NATO member and a longstanding ally in Ukraine's pursuit of joining both the military alliance and the European Union, Greece has extended military assistance to Ukraine.

"We deliberated on additional measures to enhance security in the Black Sea region. Our focus is on fortifying the protection of our people—both military and civilian. There is a pressing need for enhanced air defense," Zelenskiy stated.

Zelenskiy confirmed Greece's participation in a peace summit in Switzerland.

Together, Zelenskiy and Mitsotakis visited a residential building, the site of a Russian drone attack on Saturday that claimed the lives of 12 individuals, including five children.

