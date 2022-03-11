Ukraine war: What weapons are being used in Russia's invasion?

With each passing day, the war between Russia and Ukraine is fast becoming the largest conflict Europe has ever seen since World War II.

Using an array of weapons, the Russian military has caused wide destruction in Ukraine with airstrikes and has conducted major rocket and artillery bombardments, resulting in large numbers of casualties.

The Ukrainian military is also giving stiff resistance to the Russian troops with the new weapons being provided by the West.

As the war enters the second week, here is a look at some of the weapons being used in the conflict.