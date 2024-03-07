Alexei Navalny's wife calls for big protest on Russian election day

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya on Wednesday (Mar 6) called for a massive election day protest against President Vladimir Putin. She stated that the scale of public support for him since his death was proof that his cause lived on.

Navalny, Putin's most vocal critic, died aged 47 in the Arctic prison colony where he was being held on charges widely seen as punishment for campaigning against Putin.

While speaking in a YouTube video, Navalnaya said that the large attendance at her husband's funeral last week had given her hope.

"Looking at you, I am convinced that everything is not in vain, and this thought gives me strength," she said.

"Now you all know that there are actually a lot of us, all those who love and support Alexei, who share his ideas and, as long as we have each other, it's not over."

Navalnaya has previously accused Putin of killing her husband and vowed to continue his work, while urging his supporters to support her.

She has now said that "this is a very simple and safe action, it cannot be prohibited, and it will help millions of people see like-minded people and realise that we are not alone."

"We are surrounded by people who are also against war, against corruption and against lawlessness," she added.

Russia is all set for the presidential election this March, it isn't expected to bring change to the Kremlin. With most opposition figures either in jail or abroad and many independent media outlets blocked, the Kremlin maintains tight control over the country’s political system.

March's vote is all but guaranteed to see Putin in power until at least 2030. The Russian president has been in power since the last day of 1999 as president or prime minister.

Two would-be challengers who spoke out against the Ukraine war were disqualified from the election on technical grounds and none of the three remaining candidates is critical of Putin.

The Kremlin says he will win because he commands genuine support across the country, with opinion poll ratings around 80%.