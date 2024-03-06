Indian national dies in Russia, he was forced to fight in Ukraine war

A 30-year-old Indian man, identified as Mohammed Asfan, died in Russia, officials said on Wednesday (Mar 6). He was allegedly forced to fight with the Russian Army against Ukraine in the ongoing war. The Indian officials have not provided any details on the circumstances of his death.

Local reports said that Asfan's family recently contacted Asaduddin Owaisi, who is an Indian politician and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, to bring him back from the warzone.

As per reports, when Owaisi contacted the officials in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, they confirmed that the man, who hailed from Hyderabad city, had been killed.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform that the authorities are in touch with Asfan's family to send his mortal remains to India.

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," it wrote.

Recent reports have highlighted that many Indians have been recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, and they have even been forced to fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

Last week, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi that authorities are trying their best for an "early discharge" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army.

Jaiswal said, "It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army. We are trying our level best for their early discharge."

Jaiswal had said that the "20-odd people" contacted the Indian embassy in Moscow.