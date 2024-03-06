Russia's oil and gas revenue surges, providing budget boost amid sanctions

Russia witnessed a surge in oil and gas revenue in February, with proceeds exceeding $10 billion, representing an increase of over 80 per cent compared to the previous year.

According to a Bloomberg report, the surge in revenue was attributed to soaring prices for Russian crude, despite enduring Western sanctions targeting the nation's energy sector.

The average price of $65 per barrel for Urals, Russia's primary export blend was used to compute the oil taxes. Compared to a year ago, that was less than $50.

Taxes on crude and petroleum products, constituting 84 per cent of total hydrocarbon revenues, more than doubled, according to calculations made by Bloomberg based on official data.

Russia's oil and gas sectors serve as crucial revenue sources for the nation, particularly amid rising military expenditures associated with Moscow's involvement in Ukraine.

Despite the economic pressures and sanctions, Russia's ability to bolster its energy revenues underscores the resilience of its energy industry amid geopolitical challenges.

Western sanctions imposed to curb Russia's oil revenues have seen varying degrees of effectiveness.

While the European Union and the Group of Seven nations imposed restrictions on crude imports and imposed price caps on Russian oil cargoes, Moscow has leveraged alternative strategies to mitigate the impact, including the utilisation of a shadow fleet of tankers and collaboration with non-Western buyers and intermediaries.

In response to sanctions and fluctuating oil prices, Russia has implemented measures to safeguard its budgetary cash flows, including the activation of a "price floor mechanism."

This mechanism ensures that producers pay taxes based on an artificial discount for Urals crude, shielding budget revenues from potential price fluctuations.

Additionally, Russia's adjustments in taxation policies, including reductions in export duties on crude and oil products along with increases in the oil-extraction tax, have contributed to strengthening revenue from the oil-production tax.

These fiscal measures have enabled Russia to maintain stability in its energy revenue streams amid evolving market conditions.

Moreover, Russia allocated subsidies to its oil processors in February for domestic sales of diesel and gasoline, indicating a multifaceted approach to stabilise the energy sector and ensure market stability.