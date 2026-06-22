/Ukrainian attack on Voronezh leaves 5 dead, dozens injured

At least five people were killed and several dozen others injured after a Ukrainian missile strike hit the Russian city of Voronezh on Monday (June 22), according to regional governor Alexander Gusev.

Gusev said the attack caused significant damage to an industrial facility located on the left bank of the Voronezh River. He added that the strike triggered a fire at the site, which was later brought under control by emergency services.

"The industrial site on the left bank sustained the heaviest damage," Gusev said, according to statements carried by Russian authorities. The governor said five people had died in the attack, while dozens of others were wounded. The full extent of the damage was still being assessed.

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Ukraine's military later claimed responsibility for targeting a facility in the Voronezh region, saying it had struck a plant involved in the production of electronic components used in missiles.

In a statement, the Ukrainian military said the facility manufactured electronics that were used in Russian missile systems. Kyiv has repeatedly targeted military and industrial infrastructure inside Russia, arguing that such strikes are aimed at degrading Moscow's ability to sustain its war effort.

The reported attack is the latest in a series of long-range strikes carried out by both sides as the conflict continues to escalate beyond frontline areas.

Voronezh, located in western Russia and relatively close to the Ukrainian border, has been targeted several times since the start of the war. Russian officials have frequently accused Ukraine of carrying out drone and missile attacks on military and industrial facilities in the region.

The claims made by both Russia and Ukraine could not be independently verified.