/Israeli strike kills 18-year-old Palestinian girl travelling to exam centre in Gaza

An 18-year-old high school girl in Palestine was killed by an Israeli air strike on the Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City on Monday, June 22. The high school student Raghad Ashour was on her way to a testing centre in Gaza City for General testing. Al Jazeera reported that three strikes were carried out within an interval of 15 seconds. The girl was killed instantly in the strikes. There were many other casualties, some of them are critical, while many remain trapped under the rubble, reported the Palestinian News Agency Wafa.

The Israeli Defence Force issued a statement carried out by the Times of Israel, in response to the strikes, “The IDF struck a terrorist in Hamas’s military wing while he was travelling in a vehicle in the Gaza City area. The claim that an uninvolved civilian was harmed as a result of the strike is known. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians and operates, whenever possible, to minimise such harm.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the global media is focused on the US, Iran and Lebanon, Israeli troops advanced towards populated areas of Gaza City, forcing dozens of families to abandon their homes. According to Wafa, these recent strikes have brought the total death toll to 1,021, while the number of injuries reached 3,249 since the ceasefire of October 11. On Saturday, June 20, 2026, an Israeli strike hit a house in central Gaza, killing Ahmed Wishah, an Al Jazeera journalist, as it was targeting a residential home in the Bureij refugee camp. The strike also killed two other individuals. Ahmed is one of the at least 260 Palestinian journalists to have been killed since October 2023.