/Keir Starmer resigns: How the UK will choose its next Prime Minister and why Andy Burnham is the frontrunner

Keir Starmer has resigned from his position as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Despite his government being elected with a historic landslide victory with a 172-seat majority in July 2024. But his popularity and poll numbers plummeted gradually, and he faced calls for resignation following disastrous local election results in May 2026. On Monday, he announced his resignation and invited nominations for the leadership contest starting July 9, 2026, following the NATO summit. Meanwhile, he will continue as the interim Prime Minister.

How will a new PM be selected?

The Labour Party has not declared a timetable yet, but as labours hold a overwhelming majority in the parliament, whoever wins the party leadership contest will automatically become the new UK Prime Minister. Anyone who wants their name on the ballot must secure a written nomination from at least 20 per cent of the 403 labour MPs, i.e., 81 signatures, along with endorsement from at least three affiliate parties, ie, either 5 per cent of the affiliated membership, or from 5 per cent of local constituency parties. Labour Party affiliates consist of 11 major trade unions, Labour's sister Co-operative Party, and more than 20 socialist societies. In the next phase, all Labour Party members with more than six months of membership will vote for the nominees. Every individual member gets one vote, and all votes carry equal weight. The candidate will be voted on a preferential basis, and the winner has to secure more than half of the total votes. If anyone fails to secure the required total as the first preference, then votes are redistributed according to preferences until one candidate secures half of the votes. If only one candidate secures the 81 MP nominations by July 16, there will be no membership vote, and he will be selected as the new MP.