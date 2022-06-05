Ukraine's defence minister 'optimistic' that war with Russia could end this year

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has already been going on for more than 100 days and with both sides engaged in intense warfare, no end seems to be in sight. However, Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that it is “possible” that the war with Russia will be over by the end of 2022. During his address at an international security forum, Reznikov said that it is possible that the war can get over in less than a year considering the amount of support Ukraine receives from the rest of the world. He also sounded a dire warning for other countries if Russia is not stopped.

Also read | North Korea test-fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills

"Russia continues to make efforts to occupy our entire state. It is currently impossible to predict when the war will end, but my optimistic predictions are that it will be possible to do it this year," he said in his address according to a report on Sky News.

"Next will be Poland, the Baltic countries, Slovakia, and others. That is why we must stop Russia and restrain (them) in the future," he added while speaking about the dangers of the ongoing war.

Also read | Bidens evacuated from beach house after plane violates airspace

The southeastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk continue to the focus of the Russian military as Ukraine announced that they have successfully recaptured some parts of Severodonetsk.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, said on Saturday that 30 per cent of the city was already under Ukraine’s control and thanks to the latest counter-attack against the Russian forces, they have now recaptured another 20 per cent.