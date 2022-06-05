North Korea test-fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills

The South Korea military believes that North Korea has launched at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday. The missile test came just hours after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first joint military drill involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years, according to AFP. It was also confirmed by the Japanese Coastguard who cited the defence ministry and said that “possible ballistic missiles” were launched on Pyongyang’s orders. Earlier, North Korea has expressed its displeasure at the joint drills conducted by South Korea and the United States by calling them “rehearsals for invasion” and the launch is being seen as an answer to the drills.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile(s) into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday according to AFP.

This is the second time in two months that North Korea has conducted a missile test. Last month, they test-fired three missiles, including the Hwasong-17 – possibly the largest intercontinental ballistic missile in its arsenal.

This is all being considered to be a show of power amidst the three-day drill conducted by Seoul and Washington. It was conducted on the USS Ronald Reagan and it was the first joint drill since Yoon Suk-yeol became the president of South Korea.

"The exercise consolidated the two countries' determination to sternly respond to any North Korean provocations, while demonstrating the US commitment to provide extended deterrence," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement according to the AFP report.

