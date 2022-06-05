Bidens evacuated from beach house after plane violates airspace

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware after a plane breached restricted airspace near their house, the White House said.

The Bidens were moved to a secure location briefly, but they are now back at their residence. The incident took place on Saturday.

"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken," an official told reporters on Saturday, according to CNN.

"There was no threat to the president or his family," the official added.

The Bidens are spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, in part to celebrate the first lady's birthday, which was Friday, CNN reported.

The US Secret Service, which is charged with protecting the president, said the plane mistakenly entered a secure area and was "immediately escorted out."

Apart from that, the pilot was not on the proper radio channel and "was not following published flight guidance," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"Shortly before 1 p.m. today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area. The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace,” Guglielmi said in the statement, passed along by the White House.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance. The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE