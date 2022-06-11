Ukraine 'will prevail' over Russia with global support, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that he believes that his country will prevail in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already crossed 100 days and a large number of territories are currently under the control of Russian military. However, in a video address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Zelensky said that Ukraine will keep resisting the Russian forces and insisted that ‘future rules of this world’ will depend on this war.

“We are definitely going to prevail in this war that Russia has started. It is on the battlefields in Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided,” Zelensky said during his address.

Zelensky also urged the international force to pressurise Russia in ending the naval blockade of the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. The blockage has resulted in the wastage of a huge amount of food grains and the break in supply chain has caused major damage to economies all around the world.

“If due to Russian blockades, we are unable to export our foodstuffs, which is so sorely missing in global markets, the world will face an acute and severe food crisis and famine – famine in many countries of Asia and Africa,” Zelensky said while addressing the participating nations.

Earlier, Britain’s Defence Ministry said that Sievierodonetsk experienced “intense street to street fighting” as Russian forces asked them to cede control. The Luhansk region, where the city lies, is already under Russian control along with parts of the neighbouring Donetsk region.

(With inputs from agencies)