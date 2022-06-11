First Russian passports handed out to Ukrainians in Kherson region: Report

The Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine were taken over by the Russian military and on Saturday, the first Russian passports were issued for the residents of the two regions. Local administration told RIA Novosti that 23 passports were issued in the Kherson region and the first one to receive a passport was Vladimir Saldo, head of the military-civilian administration.

"The first passports of citizens of the Russian Federation have already been issued in the Zaporozhye region. For us, this is a significant and historic event. Another step on the way to our return home to Russia," said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, according to the RIA Novosti report.

Saldo also spoke to RIA Novosti and said that Russia and Ukraine have always been “one country” and hailed the ongoing invasion as “a new history and life” for the people of Ukraine.

“For me, this is really a historic moment. I always thought that we are one country and one people,”

“Apparently, fate so pleased not to let this be done to the end. Proof of this are all the events that are happening now. For us, this is a new history and life,” he concluded according to the report.

Earlier, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree to ease the passport process for residents of the two regions. According to Russian authorities, they received thousands of applications for Russian citizenship, and they just need to submit a copy of their Ukrainian passport to apply.

(With inputs from agencies)