Ursula von der Leyen visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to get EU candidacy status

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is on a visit to Ukraine. During her visit, she will discuss the country's bid to get candidacy status to join the European Union with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After arriving in Kyiv, she tweeted "With President Zelensky, I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path."

Although officials and leaders in the bloc have cautioned that the road to membership is a long one, Kyiv has been pushing for rapid admission into the European Union.

🇺🇦 Good to be back in Kyiv.



With President @ZelenskyyUa I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path.



Європа з вами! pic.twitter.com/JqtXvgamkV — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 11, 2022 ×

After Russia's invasion exposed Ukraine's geopolitical vulnerability, it has been trying to join the bloc.

According to Leyen, the discussions with Zelensky "will feed into our assessment" of Ukraine's readiness to be considered a candidate country to begin lengthy negotiations.

Ahead of a June 23-24 summit, EU commissioners and officials are expected to pore over Ukraine's bid next week.

During her previous visit to Kyiv since Russia's invasion, Von der Leyen said "Ukraine belongs to the European family".

She had represented the EU's 27 member states and handed out Zelensky a questionnaire his officials needed to fill out to provide details that would help inform the European Commission.

Expressing wariness about giving Ukraine a speeded-up candidacy process, some EU countries have pointed out the fact that other countries such as North Macedonia and Albania were already further along the candidacy path.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE