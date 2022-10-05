Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia: Zelensky responds to Indian PM Modi’s calls for peace

In response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s calls for peace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not conduct any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was during a telephonic conversation after PM Modi spoke to the Ukrainian President and conveyed India’s willingness to mediate peace efforts amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi asserted that there is no military solution to the conflict. Furthermore, he called for the cessation of hostilities, reiterated his calls for diplomacy and the importance of respecting the United Nations Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states said the officials in a statement.

The statement also said that PM Modi emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He further underlined the far-reaching and catastrophic consequences of the endangerment of nuclear facilities on both public health and the environment.

According to reports, the Ukrainian President referred to the four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson and noted that all the aggressor's decisions are aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territories and are null and void and do not change reality.



Zelensky further emphasised that Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation and stated that the country has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue, said a statement by the Ukrainian president.

He added, “However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimately instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it.”

The President of Ukraine also went on to thank PM Modi for India’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and went on to emphasise the importance of the Indian PM’s recent statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit to the Russian President saying it is not the time for war.

Additionally, Zelenskyy also noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of the Republic of India to Ukraine, said a statement by Zelensky. The leaders also reportedly discussed the issue of global food security where Zelensky emphasised that Ukraine is ready to continue acting as a guarantor of the world’s food security. In this context, the support of the entire international community, including India is important for the further implementation of the grain initiative.



According to reports, Zelensky said interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety, “Nuclear blackmail by Russia, particularly regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole world”. The leaders also discussed cooperation within international organisations, primarily the UN.

Last week, India also abstained from condemning Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) but has been repeatedly vocal about ending all hostilities.

The leaders also reportedly “noted mutual interest in further deepening regular full-scale Ukrainian-Indian contacts including implementation of tasks on the agenda of bilateral relations of comprehensive partnership.” Zelensky also renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of India to visit Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

