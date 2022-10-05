Putin signs legislation to annex four Ukraine regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed legislation to annex four territories of Ukraine, according to documents published by a government portal. The Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are "accepted into the Russian Federation in accordance with the constitution of the Russian Federation", the documents said.

Putin had on September 30 officially annexed four Ukrainian regions held by Kremlin-installed leaders following a referendum termed as "sham" by Kyiv and its western allies.

The long-time Russian leader said the people of the regions had made an "univocal choice" to join Russia after so-called referendums that Moscow organised.

"I want to say this to the Kyiv regime and its masters in the West- People living in the Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia (regions) are becoming our citizens forever," he said.

In a speech before signing the accords, Putin slammed the West and called on Ukraine to end hostilities and enter a negotiation. "We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop fighting and stop all hostilities... and return to the negotiating table," he said.

Later, Zelensky warned that he would not negotiate with Russia as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power.

"Ukraine will not hold any negotiations with Russia as long as Putin is the president of the Russian Federation. We will negotiate with the new president," Zelensky said.



(With inputs from agencies)