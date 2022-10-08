Ukraine war: 'World must act now to stop Russia nuclear threat,' says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, claims that Russian authorities have started to "prepare their society" for the potential use of nuclear weapons, but he also stated that he does not think Russia is prepared to use them.

in an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky said that a previous remark of his had been mistranslated when he denied advocating strikes against Russia

"You must use preventive kicks," he said, referring to sanctions, "not attacks".

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has successfully reclaimed vast tracts of land in a counteroffensive that has compelled Russian troops to leave long-held positions. President Vladimir Putin has merged four of Ukraine's partially seized regions, according to Kyiv, as Moscow's response to its setbacks.

The annexations, which are viewed as unlawful by the majority, have sparked worries about a potential uptick in the seven-month war. There has been no indication, according to Western sources, that Moscow is willing to protect such areas with nuclear weapons, even though President Putin and other senior Russian officials have recommended doing so.

Speaking in English at the president's office in Kyiv, President Zelensky said: "They begin to prepare their society. That's very dangerous.

Zelensky said action was needed now, as Russia's threats were a "risk for the whole planet". Moscow, he claimed, had "made a step already" by occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest nuclear station which President Putin is trying to turn into Russian property.

Around 500 Russian troops were at the plant, he said, although the Ukrainian staff still operate it.

"The world can stop urgently the actions of Russian occupiers," President Zelensky said. "The world can implement the sanction package in such cases and do everything to make them leave the nuclear power plant."

