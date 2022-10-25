Ukraine war: Russia to raise dirty bomb issue in UN Security Council

Russia has once again accused Ukraine of planning to use a “dirty bomb” in the ongoing crisis and the issue will now be discussed in front of the United Nations Security Council. According to Reuters, Russia sent a letter stating the claims to the UN and the diplomats will be discussing the topic on Tuesday.

“We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in an official letter.

Also read | Sunak urges Conservative Party to ‘unite or die’ ahead of becoming UK PM

A dirty bomb is an explosive device that contains some amounts of radioactive material which contaminates the air of the blast site. Due to the need of very little amounts of radioactive substances, this kind of bomb is easier to manufacture and a preferred weapon for many terrorist groups.

The claim was first made by Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu during his phone calls with his British, French, and Turkish counterparts. However, it was completely denied by his European counterparts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even urged world leaders to take a stand against the Kremlin.

“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said in a video address on social media.

Also read | Indonesia ferry fire leaves 14 dead, rescue operations on

The United States took a hard stance on the issue and warned Russia against using nuclear weapons.

“We’ve been very clear with the Russians … about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told Reuters during a press briefing.

“There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a dirty bomb or a nuclear bomb.”