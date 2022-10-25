Rishi Sunak urges Conservative Party members to ‘unite or die’ ahead of becoming UK PM

Rishi Sunak is all set to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and he has urged the Conservative Party to “unite or die” amid growing dissent over inflation and fuel prices. With Liz Truss lasting just 44 days in office following criticism over the underfunded tax cuts introduced in her first mini-budget, Sunak told party members that “policies not personalities” will win elections for them.

Sunak was the frontrunner in the leadership race with more than 140 supporters in the Conservative Party, but he was confirmed as the next PM after Penny Mordaunt opted out of the process. Earlier, former PM Boris Johnson also announced that he will not be putting his name in the race.

Sunak said that the UK currently “faces a profound economic challenge … We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”

According to Sky News, the former finance minister also spoke about the “existential dread” that the Conservative Party faces at present and asked the MPs to present a “united front”.

“This is an existential moment … our party is not fundamentally divided,” he told MPs.

The Conservative Party faces a tough challenge ahead after criticisms over the economic policies as well as the indecision over the choice of PM. However, Sunak said that his aim is to create a “highly productive UK economy” and made a promise to create an “environmentally focused government”.

Sunak will be meeting with King Charles on Tuesday before officially assuming his position.